Subzero wind chills coming on Christmas Eve

Wind chills are expected to be below zero Thursday morning. Associated Press file photo

[6:15 AM 12/23] A powerful cold front will sweep through the region late this PM and evening causing temperatures to... Posted by US National Weather Service Chicago Illinois on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

It doesn't look like the suburbs will get a white Christmas, but it will be a cold one.

An arctic cold front is expected to move through the area late this afternoon, dropping temperatures into the teens Thursday with subzero wind chills, the National Weather Service is forecasting.

The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and highs in the teens on Christmas Eve.

There's a slight chance of flurries Thursday night with lows around 10.

The Christmas Day forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 20s.