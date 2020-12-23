$100 to single mom with two young boys

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Mary Ann Carlson of St. Charles.

Carlson wants to give the money to a single mother with two children. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"She is a waitress and, with restaurants closed, does not have an income. She is an awesome mother and wishes her two young boys could have a nice Christmas. One hundred dollars could really help buy a few things for her boys. I'd love for her to have a bit of relief during this hard time."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.