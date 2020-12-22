Police: Car with dog inside stolen from Elmhurst shopping center parking lot

A female terrier Shi Zu mix named Zoey was inside a white 2004 Pontiac Vibe when the car was stolen Tuesday from a shopping center in Elmhurst. Courtesy of Elmhurst police

Elmhurst police say a dog was inside a car that was stolen Tuesday morning from a shopping center parking lot.

The female terrier Shi Zu mix named Zoey was in the white 2004 Pontiac Vibe when the vehicle was stolen about 9:50 a.m. from the Elmhurst Crossing shopping center along Route 83. The vehicle was parked in front of a store with the keys inside the car, officials said.

The vehicle, with Illinois license plate 694 6860, was last seen heading west on North Avenue from Route 83.

Anyone who sees the dog or the car should call Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.