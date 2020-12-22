COVID-19 cases per county, ZIP code as of Dec. 22

There have been 390,606 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 43% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 6,527 deaths in the suburbs, which is 42.3% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 179,378 cases and 3,519 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 195,982 cases and 3,966 fatalities. • Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 6,499 cases and 162 deaths in Des Plaines, 4,495 cases and 47 deaths in Palatine, 4,168 cases and 96 deaths in Arlington Heights, 4,032 cases and 42 deaths in Schaumburg, 3,421 cases and 46 deaths in Streamwood, 3,226 cases and 32 deaths in Mount Prospect, 2,943 cases and 42 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 2,934 cases and 99 deaths in Wheeling, 2,842 cases and 73 deaths in Glenview, 2,054 cases and 91 deaths in Northbrook, 1,998 cases and 24 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 2,007 cases and 55 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 1,817 cases and 37 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,011 cases and 12 deaths in Prospect Heights, 747 cases and 27 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion). DuPage County

• As of Tuesday, DuPage County had 58,402 cases and 898 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Tuesday, according to the county: 4,778 cases and 90 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 3,571 cases and 26 deaths in Addison, 3,151 cases and 29 deaths in West Chicago, 3,048 cases and 40 deaths in Carol Stream, 2,975 cases and 37 deaths in Wheaton, 2,898 cases and 37 deaths in Lombard, 2,882 cases and 19 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,827 cases and 52 deaths in Elmhurst, 2,271 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,094 cases and 19 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 1,760 cases and 26 deaths in Bensenville, 1,740 cases and 12 deaths in Villa Park, and 1,465 cases and 13 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • 45,936 cases with 715 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.Kane County • 39,429 cases with 532 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. • Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Monday: 12,000 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 7,764 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 3,778 in St. Charles, 3,302 in Carpentersville, 1,819 in South Elgin, 1,655 in Geneva, 1,440 in Batavia, 653 in Hampshire, 608 in Sugar Grove, 516 in Gilberts, 444 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 17,939 cases and 188 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the IDPH website. Will County• 49,522 cases and 675 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Tuesday.