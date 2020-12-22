Believe Project: $100 to woman caring for grandson after daughter's death

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Cathy Jackson of Wheeling.

Jackson wants to give the money to a woman she knows. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"(She) is taking care of her 18-month-old grandson due to the recent sudden death of her 24-year-old daughter. (She) has agreed to take care of the baby while the father finishes his time overseas in the military. She has stopped working in order to make sure that the baby has the most stable and loving home as possible.

"I think it would be nice for this grandma to have $100 to make the holidays less stressful for her."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.