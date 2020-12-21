Ex-Rolling Meadows cop subject of child porn investigation
Updated 12/21/2020 9:45 PM
Federal authorities have been investigating a onetime Rolling Meadows police officer on allegation he used a dating website to either collect child pornography from minors or to sexually abuse girls, court records show.
The investigation does not appear to have led to any criminal charges so far. But an August 2019 affidavit from an FBI task force officer seeking a search warrant was unsealed last week in Chicago's federal court.
The Chicago Sun-Times is not naming the officer because court records show he has not been charged with a crime. He resigned from the Rolling Meadows Police Department because of the allegations, according to the affidavit. He could not be reached for comment.
