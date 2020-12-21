COVID-19 cases down to 4,699, 98 more deaths
Updated 12/21/2020 12:19 PM
COVID-19 infections dropped again Monday with 4,699 new cases, the lowest since late October, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state reported 98 more deaths from the respiratory disease.
Illinois hospitals were treating 4,460 patients with the virus as of Sunday night.
Typically, new case tallies are lower on Mondays because of delayed reporting over the weekend.
The case positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is at 7.5% based on a seven-day average.
The number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began stand at 905,069 with 15,299 deaths.
Labs processed 86,454 tests in the last 24 hours.
