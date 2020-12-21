COVID-19 cases down to 4,699, 98 more deaths

Nurse Luisa Penepacker receives the Pfizer vaccine to prevent COVID-19 at Glenbrook Hospital. Courtesy Northshore University Health System

COVID-19 infections dropped again Monday with 4,699 new cases, the lowest since late October, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The state reported 98 more deaths from the respiratory disease.

Illinois hospitals were treating 4,460 patients with the virus as of Sunday night.

Typically, new case tallies are lower on Mondays because of delayed reporting over the weekend.

The case positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is at 7.5% based on a seven-day average.

The number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began stand at 905,069 with 15,299 deaths.

Labs processed 86,454 tests in the last 24 hours.