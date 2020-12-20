 

Sheriff reports 35-person COVID-19 outbreak in Lake County jail

  • The Lake County Sheriff's Office on Sunday reported that 35 people tied to a pod in the county jail have tested positive for COVID-19. All are in good condition, officials said.

By Emmagrace Sperle
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 12/20/2020 3:38 PM

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is monitoring a 35-person outbreak of COVID-19 at the county jail, officials said Sunday.

The sheriff's office was notified Dec. 14 that four inmates in pod 5-North tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. Upon notice, Sheriff John Idleburg ordered the pod quarantined, according to the sheriff's office.

 

Only specific jail employees in medical-grade PPE have been allowed to enter the pod and there has been no internal or external movement of inmates.

On Sunday, tests showed 35 of the pod's 53 residents were COVID-19 positive, but they are asymptomatic and in good condition, officials said.

In February, the jail established a medical segregation area for inmates with mild illness symptoms, increased cleaning and began regular COVID-19 testing for inmates and employees. To date, more than 1,800 tests have been administered, according to the sheriff's office.

Other mitigation efforts include virtual bond hearings and PPE for jail staff, officials said.

