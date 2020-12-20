Fire heavily damages Wheaton repair shop; no one hurt

A fire caused extensive damage to a vacuum repair shop in Wheaton Saturday night, authorities said.

Firefighters were called about 8:15 p.m. to a report of a building fire in the 800 block of East Roosevelt Road.

Arriving crews found heavy fire showing inside the repair shop.

The blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes. The fire left extensive damage to the center of the building along with the attic area, officials said.

The business was closed at the time of the fire. Emergency personnel safely assisted several dogs out of the building. There were no reports of injuries.

Wheaton fire officials and the DuPage Fire Investigation Task Force are conducting an investigation. The cause of the fire is unknown, and damage estimates were unavailable Sunday.

Firefighters were assisted by Wheaton police and several neighboring fire departments. The building also was turned over to the owner after the fire.