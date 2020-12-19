Suburban Hero: Amid pandemic, Maine South student ensures blood drive goes on

Maine South High School junior Carter Collins received a Chicago Bears Community High School All-Star award in recognition of his efforts to organize a community blood and food drive. Courtesy of Carter Collins

Faced with logistical challenges brought on by the pandemic, brothers Carter and Noah Collins were determined to make sure their annual blood and food drive took place this October. They hosted it at Prospect Park in Park Ridge. Courtesy of Carter Collins

Carter Collins had to scramble when he found out the usual location for his third annual Park Ridge community blood drive wouldn't be available this year, and that his plan B was going to cost more to rent than he could afford.

But through his network of volunteers and community supporters, the 17-year-old Maine South High School junior raised enough money to secure the new location. And despite challenges related to the pandemic, this year's blood drive was his most successful yet.

Carter, assisted by his 16-year-old brother Noah and six other Maine South student volunteers, hosted the event Oct. 4 at Prospect Park, where they took temperatures of blood donors upon entry, and directed them to ensure social distancing, hand sanitizing and mask wearing was followed.

The units of blood collected that day were from 46 donors -- an increase of more than 60% from the pre-pandemic prior year. One pint of blood, broken down into its main components, can save up to three lives.

At the same time, Carter collected 50 pounds of food for the Maine Township Food Pantry, which is 20 pounds more than he collected the year before.

"I was surprised we had so many donors and we beat our goal," he said. "But I guess people wanted to help."

For his efforts, Carter received a Chicago Bears Community High School All-Star award, which recognizes prep football players who make a positive impact in their communities and school. Carter is a linebacker on Maine South's varsity team.

"Carter and his brother do this for no other reason than helping those in need," said Maine South football Coach David Inserra, who nominated him for the award. "It is an honor to coach these young men. We are blessed to have them in our program. Their work is an exact reflection of who they are: humble, self-directed, innovative, driven, persistent and extremely caring."

Carter decided to organize his first blood drive after seeing on TV the devastation left by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana in 2017. His first blood donation event was at Roosevelt Elementary School in 2018, and the next year he added the food drive component.

School officials normally let him use their gym for free, but they said the school would be off-limits this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

So he searched for other locations, including hotel ballrooms, gymnasiums and church facilities, eventually finding availability at Prospect Park -- but for a price. Thanks in large part to a donation from Park Ridge Community Church, Collins raised enough money to rent a room to make sure the blood and food drive could go on.

After the success of this year's effort, Carter says he's already working to secure a larger location for next year in hopes of welcoming even more donors.

He is among nine high school football players being honored by the Bears from November through January. He received a personalized, hand-painted football, gift bag, and a $500 check directed to the charity of his choice, the American Red Cross.

