COVID-19 in Illinois: A timeline of the pandemic

A patient room at the COVID-19 alternate care facility in Hall C at McCormick Place in Chicago in April. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday issued a stay-at-home order in March, and that cleared the highways, like southbound I-94 here. Associated press

Jan. 24

A Chicago woman becomes the second COVID-19 patient in U.S. and first in Illinois after she returns from a visit to Wuhan, China. She is treated at Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and recovers.

March 13: 46 cases

Gov. J.B. Pritzker orders schools closed by March 17, one day after he orders shutdown of public events with more than 1,000 people.

March 15: 93 cases

Pritzker bans indoor service in restaurants and bars through March 30.

March 20: 585 cases

Pritzker orders everyone but essential workers to stay at home and limits gatherings to 10 people.

April 3: 8,904 cases

Auxiliary hospital opens in Chicago's McCormick Place; former hospitals in Elgin, Melrose Park and Blue Island are readied but not used.

April 24: 39,658 cases

After struggling with supply shortages, Illinois exceeds goal of 10,000 tests a day.

May 12: 83,021 cases

Daily cases hit a record 4,014 then trends downward and stabilize until October.

Nov. 13: 551,957 cases

Daily cases hits record 15,415 in Illinois.

Dec. 3: 759,562 cases

COVID-19 has killed 12,830 in Illinois, 1 in 1,000 residents.

Dec. 15: 863,477 cases

First vaccinations given to hospital workers in Chicago, Peoria.