COVID-19 in Illinois: A timeline of the pandemic
Jan. 24
A Chicago woman becomes the second COVID-19 patient in U.S. and first in Illinois after she returns from a visit to Wuhan, China. She is treated at Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and recovers.
March 13: 46 cases
Gov. J.B. Pritzker orders schools closed by March 17, one day after he orders shutdown of public events with more than 1,000 people.
March 15: 93 cases
Pritzker bans indoor service in restaurants and bars through March 30.
March 20: 585 cases
Pritzker orders everyone but essential workers to stay at home and limits gatherings to 10 people.
April 3: 8,904 cases
Auxiliary hospital opens in Chicago's McCormick Place; former hospitals in Elgin, Melrose Park and Blue Island are readied but not used.
April 24: 39,658 cases
After struggling with supply shortages, Illinois exceeds goal of 10,000 tests a day.
May 12: 83,021 cases
Daily cases hit a record 4,014 then trends downward and stabilize until October.
Nov. 13: 551,957 cases
Daily cases hits record 15,415 in Illinois.
Dec. 3: 759,562 cases
COVID-19 has killed 12,830 in Illinois, 1 in 1,000 residents.
Dec. 15: 863,477 cases
First vaccinations given to hospital workers in Chicago, Peoria.