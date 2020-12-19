Advocate Condell pauses COVID-19 vaccinations after workers have adverse reactions
Updated 12/19/2020 8:37 AM
Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville paused COVID-19 vaccinations after some health care workers reported reactions to the shots, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.
Four employees experienced adverse reactions -- including tingling and elevated heart rate -- shortly after vaccination, according to a statement from Advocate Aurora Health.
Three of the workers are doing well at home and a fourth is receiving additional treatment
Vaccinations at all other Advocate Aurora Health locations in Illinois and Wisconsin are continuing with no delay, according to the statement.
