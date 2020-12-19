 

Advocate Condell pauses COVID-19 vaccinations after 4 workers have adverse reactions

  • Niles-based Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Robert Citronberg recieved his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine from a nurse at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove on Thursday.

    Niles-based Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Robert Citronberg recieved his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine from a nurse at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove on Thursday. Courtesy of JOHN MARTIN-EATINGER/Advocate Health

  • An employee at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin on Thursday holds a container of COVID-19 vaccine.

    An employee at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin on Thursday holds a container of COVID-19 vaccine. Photo courtesy of Advocate Health Care

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/19/2020 10:57 AM

Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville paused COVID-19 vaccinations after four of its health care workers experienced adverse reactions to shots they received on Thursday.

Three of the workers are home and a fourth is receiving additional treatment after experiencing symptoms that included tingling and an elevated heart rate, according to a statement from Advocate Aurora Health.

 

Vaccinations at eight other Advocate centers in Illinois and three in Wisconsin are continuing with no delay, according to Advocate Aurora Health. The four adverse reactions represent 0.15 percent of the approximately 3,000 Advocate Aurora Health workers who have received the vaccination so far.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily pausing vaccinations at Condell, which will allow us time to better understand what may have caused these reactions," the statement read.

"Reactions are an expected side effect of vaccination," it continued.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 