Advocate Condell pauses COVID-19 vaccinations after 4 workers have adverse reactions

An employee at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin on Thursday holds a container of COVID-19 vaccine. Photo courtesy of Advocate Health Care

Niles-based Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Robert Citronberg recieved his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine from a nurse at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove on Thursday. Courtesy of JOHN MARTIN-EATINGER/Advocate Health

Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville paused COVID-19 vaccinations after four of its health care workers experienced adverse reactions to shots they received on Thursday.

Three of the workers are home and a fourth is receiving additional treatment after experiencing symptoms that included tingling and an elevated heart rate, according to a statement from Advocate Aurora Health.

Vaccinations at eight other Advocate centers in Illinois and three in Wisconsin are continuing with no delay, according to Advocate Aurora Health. The four adverse reactions represent 0.15 percent of the approximately 3,000 Advocate Aurora Health workers who have received the vaccination so far.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily pausing vaccinations at Condell, which will allow us time to better understand what may have caused these reactions," the statement read.

"Reactions are an expected side effect of vaccination," it continued.