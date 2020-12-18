Palatine home uninhabitable after fire

The Palatine Fire Department reminded residents that fireplaces and chimneys should be checked once a year after four people were displaced as a result of a house fire Friday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 9:53 a.m. at 783 W. Hill Road. The first truck arrived three minutes later. Firefighters saw smoke coming from the chimney of the two-story house, according to a news release.

The residents said everyone was out of the house with the exception of the family pets.

Firefighters used thermal-imaging cameras and opened up the walls around the fireplace as well as the chimney. Other firefighters searched the house for any hidden fire and for the pets, which were found and safely removed from the house, the release said.

The home sustained significant fire damage to the fireplace and chimney area, plus smoke damage in other areas. Damage estimates were not available, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the release said.

The Long Grove Fire Protection District provided coverage for any additional calls, and Palatine police officers assisted with traffic and crowd control.