As state surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 deaths, over 17,000 health care workers vaccinated

Laura Aagesen, an emergency room nurse at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, receives the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday. Courtesy of Jim Vondruska

Deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 15,000 Friday, officials reported, as more than 17,000 health care workers in the suburbs and beyond were vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

Illinois' current supply of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine should be supplemented by a Moderna Inc. version in the coming days, pending Food and Drug Administration approval, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a briefing.

The Modern vaccine is "more than 94% effective after two doses and it's proven very safe in clinical trials," Pritzker said.

"Based on the federal government's likely delivery schedule, Illinois hospitals can expect their Moderna shipments sometime early next week."

Pritzker noted that more than 17,000 health care workers in the suburbs and elsewhere in Illinois were vaccinated Friday morning. Chicago has a separate tally.

New cases of COVID-19 came to 7,377 with 181 additional deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Patients in the hospital with the virus totaled 4,690 as of Thursday night, below the seven-day average of 4,896.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 cases reached 8% based on a seven-day average.

Labs processed 112,292 tests in the last 24 hours.

Total virus cases since the pandemic began stand at 886,805 and fatalities are 15,015.