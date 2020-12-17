'It's been an emotional nine months': Suburban hospitals begin vaccinating medical workers

Yarithza Saucedo receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. courtesy of Advocate Health Care

Sharon Bode receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. courtesy of Advocate Health Care

The COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. courtesy of Advocate Health Care

The COVID-19 vaccine at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. courtesy of Advocate Health Care

The COVID-19 vaccine at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin on Thursday. courtesy of Advocate Health Care

The COVID-19 vaccine at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Advocate Health Care

Smitha Thomas receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Advocate Health Care

Dr. Vineet Dandekar receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Advocate Health Care

Dr. Alicja Salman flexed her arm like a modern-day "Rosie the Riveter" to share in a moment of scientific triumph.

She and her husband, Dr. Jacob Salman, received the country's first COVID-19 vaccine early Thursday at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. The Chicago couple, both hospitalists on the front lines since March, volunteered for the shots, immensely grateful for the scientists who developed the vaccine in record time.

"We have science behind us," Dr. Jacob Salman said.

It was a scene duplicated at hospitals across the suburbs Thursday as medical workers started lining up for vaccines, a historic turning point in a pandemic that has killed 14,835 people in Illinois.

Before dawn, the initial batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines arrived to an Elmhurst Hospital loading dock with a police escort.

Later today, the Edward-Elmhurst Health system will administer doses to employees. Edward Hospital in Naperville and Elmhurst Hospital each received deliveries of 1,950 doses from the DuPage County Health Department.

The boxes of vaccine supplies held new hope for a system that, just a month ago, was treating 175 virus patients during the worst of the fall surge.

"It's been an emotional nine months," said Dr. Sanjeeb Khatua, chief physician executive. "I've shed a lot of tears in the last year."

Hospitals have a tiered system to stagger vaccinations in order to avoid staffing constraints should employees experience any side effects. Edward-Elmhurst was hoping to vaccinate 500 to 600 workers a day.

Employees are voluntarily signing up for the inoculations.

"As health care workers, we've always wanted to set the example," Khatua said. "And what I believe is happening with the vaccine is if our health care workers are front and center, wanting to get the vaccine, hopefully it shows the rest of the country and the communities that we believe this is a safe vaccine."

Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights is on track to start distributing vaccines this afternoon.

NorthShore University HealthSystem also received 1,950 doses of Pfizer's vaccine Thursday morning at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview. Frontline staff are slated to get vaccinations Friday at NorthShore's COVID-19-designated hospital.

The vaccine rollout at Amita Health launched Wednesday at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. At around 7 a.m., hospital workers got their injections at Amita Health Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin, Amita Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, Amita Health St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee and Amita Health Adventist Medical Center in Bolingbrook.

At Advocate Sherman, the Salmans weren't feeling any reactions less than an hour after their shots. They'll get back to work in a couple days with new armor against the virus.

"We still have that adrenaline rush," Dr. Alicja Salman said. "We're still here. We're still helping. We're still trying to push things along."