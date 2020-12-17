Illinois reports 181 more COVID-19 deaths, 8,828 new cases
Updated 12/17/2020 12:21 PM
New cases of COVID-19 reached 8,828 Thursday with 181 more deaths from the respiratory disease, as suburban health care workers rolled up their sleeves for vaccines.
Illinois hospitals were treating 4,751 patients with the virus as of Wednesday night.
The positivity rate for COVID-19 cases measured 8.4% based on a seven-day average. That number is calculated by dividing the number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed by the total tests processed.
State labs processed 92,015 tests in the last 24 hours.
Since the pandemic began, 14,835 people have died of COVID-19 and the state has recorded 879,428 cases.
The rollout of Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine continued this week with doses arriving across Cook and the collar counties.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.