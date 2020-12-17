Illinois reports 181 more COVID-19 deaths, 8,828 new cases

The COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Edward Hospital in Naperville on Thursday morning. Photo courtesy of Edward Hospital

New cases of COVID-19 reached 8,828 Thursday with 181 more deaths from the respiratory disease, as suburban health care workers rolled up their sleeves for vaccines.

Illinois hospitals were treating 4,751 patients with the virus as of Wednesday night.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 cases measured 8.4% based on a seven-day average. That number is calculated by dividing the number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed by the total tests processed.

State labs processed 92,015 tests in the last 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began, 14,835 people have died of COVID-19 and the state has recorded 879,428 cases.

The rollout of Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine continued this week with doses arriving across Cook and the collar counties.