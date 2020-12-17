Believe Project: $100 to help woman with breast cancer

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Leticia Felman of Mount Prospect.

Felman wants to help a woman with stage 4 breast cancer. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"She is a single mom of three beautiful children all under the ages of 14. She isn't able to work because of her medical condition. She is doing the best she can raising her daughters.

"She is receiving help from friends and family, but the Believe Project would substantially help pay off her outstanding medical bills."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.