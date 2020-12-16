Palatine repair shop owners 'hope to make huge difference' with car giveaway

One family in the suburbs has no idea that fate is about to smile upon it this holiday season, courtesy of Advanced Automotive car and truck repair in Palatine.

Owners Jim Stepp of Palatine and Rod Knesper of Deer Park do something special every Christmas for an individual or family in the area. This year, thanks to a customer who donated a 2008 Ford Focus SE otherwise headed to the junkyard, they're awarding a fortunate family with a like-new ride.

But first, they're working to rehab the car with new parts, shocks, tires and brakes.

"We brought the car up to specifications so that we can give somebody a nice product," said Stepp, who's been in business with Knesper since 1993.

On Dec. 23, workers in the shop will look through suggested recipients collected through social media and conduct a blind vote to decide the winner.

"We are looking for someone really, really, desperate, with no other angles to go to," Knesper said. "Not just someone living in their mom's basement needing a ride to work."

The car will come with one year of free maintenance, and Stepp and Knesper will take its new owner to get license plates.

The good deed makes everyone at the shop feel "awesome," Stepp said.

"People are hurting, they are struggling," Knesper added. "I feel really good about giving this car away and I feel that this will make a huge difference in somebody's life."

For more on the shop, visit www.advancedautobizz.com/.