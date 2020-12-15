Pritzker announces $711M in budget cuts, including for parks, schools, public safety

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to reporters after a nurse administered Illinois' first five Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations outside Chicago Tuesday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $711 million in cuts to the 2021 budget to chip away at a $3.9 billion shortfall, caused partly by the pandemic.

They include furloughs for state workers and freezing grants to local governments toward parks and school maintenance.

Speaking as Congress continues to balk at providing additional COVID relief funds, Pritzker said it "pains me" to mandate such steps, especially those that will come from corrections and other public safety departments, Crain's Chicago Business reported.

But, he added, "I promised to be a governor who balances the budget and begins paying down the bills that my predecessor left behind."

He said nearly $2 billion of the $3.9 billion shortfall ""was created by the revenue shortfall from COVID. The remainder is of a structural nature."

"These are cuts which are under my control to make as governor without help from the General Assembly. This gets us part of the way to addressing the deficit," he said.

"For additional and more permanent balancing of our budgets going forward, I will work with the legislature," Pritzker said.

Pritzker had spearheaded a controversial referendum to institute a graduated income tax that was opposed by Republicans. Voters rejected it last month.

"I want to be clear, because tax fairness was taken off the table, there's a real human impact here," he said. "I'm sorry to say we simply cannot prevent these losses from touching the real lives of our residents."

The state will also delay by three months a promised rate hike for community care workers that was scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, and it will temporarily halt all vehicle purchases, Crain's reported. Most grants will be frozen, but some grants issued by the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity will be cut 5 percent.

Pritzker said negotiations have begun with AFSCME and other worker unions "to identify $75 million in personnel cost adjustments, which could include furlough days," Crain's reported.

A representative of AFSCME Council 31 responded in a statement to Pritzker's announcement.

"Undoubtedly our state faces a severe fiscal crisis and action is urgently needed. However, it is grossly unjust to suggest that frontline state employees who have already sacrificed so much in our current public health crisis should bear an outsized share of the burden of fixing the state's fiscal crisis as well," Nell McNamara wrote. "Moreover, it is counterproductive in the extreme to target these employees at a time when the need for state services and the demands on state government are greater than ever."

"The severe budget hole has been made much more severe by the billionaire-funded campaign that defeated the Fair Tax constitutional amendment," the statement said. "Had that amendment been enacted, the state would be on a reasonable path to solid fiscal ground. Instead, rather than asking everyone to pay their fair share, state employees -- hardworking middle-income taxpaying Illinoisans -- are now being asked to shoulder a bigger share of the budget burden. That is simply not acceptable."

"AFSCME is firmly opposed to any demands that unfairly target state employees. We are, however, fully committed to revenue measures needed to keep Illinois working."