Elmhurst police share photo of robbery suspect
Updated 12/15/2020 5:51 PM
The Elmhurst police are searching for a man who committed an armed robbery last week.
A surveillance photo showed a man entering a gas station near York Road and Grand Avenue about 2 a, m. Dec. 8 and displaying a handgun while demanding cash, Elmhurst police said.
Anyone with information about the case should call police at (630) 530-3050.
