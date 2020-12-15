 

Elmhurst police share photo of robbery suspect

  • Authorities say this man robbed a gas station on Dec. 8 in Elmhurst.

    Authorities say this man robbed a gas station on Dec. 8 in Elmhurst. Courtesy of Elmhurst police

 
By Kayleigh Padar
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 12/15/2020 5:51 PM

The Elmhurst police are searching for a man who committed an armed robbery last week.

A surveillance photo showed a man entering a gas station near York Road and Grand Avenue about 2 a, m. Dec. 8 and displaying a handgun while demanding cash, Elmhurst police said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Anyone with information about the case should call police at (630) 530-3050.

