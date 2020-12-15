 

Believe Project: $100 to help friend with ovarian cancer

 
Daily Herald report
Posted12/15/2020 5:00 AM

Today's winner of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Marie Jones-Stenger of Burlington.

She wants to give the money to her friend. Here is an excerpt of her story:

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Currently, she is dealing with stage 4 ovarian cancer and will be a candidate for a radical surgery soon. She has been doing chemotherapy treatments, managing her family of four children with the youngest being under 2 years old. And she continues to work from home managing her (job) duties through it all.

"I feel she would be so grateful and overwhelmed to be honored this way."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 