Ravinia Festival mourns loss of longtime producer

Longtime Ravinia Festival employee Stephen R. Smoot, who produced hundreds of concerts at the Highland Park venue over the last 15 years -- including Martin Theatre recitals by soprano Renée Fleming, violinist Pinchas Zukerman, baritones Matthias Goerne and Thomas Hampson, and mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung -- died suddenly late last month, according to Ravinia representatives.

Smoot was 57. Ravinia representatives did not indicate cause of death.

Dubbed "St. Stephen" by pianist Kevin Cole for his ability "to create logistic and artistic miracles," Smoot was known for his quick wit and generous nature.

"This is an unbelievable loss that I'm still trying to process," Cole said of Smoot's death on Nov. 27.

Many concerts Smoot produced were broadcast on WFMT-98.7 FM, which will dedicate its 2021 series to his memory.

"Stephen set an inspiring standard for all of us to follow. We will miss his humor, as well as knowledge and passion for classical music," said Ravinia President and CEO Jeff Haydon in a prepared statement. "In our first conversation, Stephen told me that his job was to think of everything so the artists only had to worry about the performance."

A professional opera singer and cantor for several churches including Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral, Smoot worked at the Lyric Opera of Chicago before joining the Ravinia Festival as artistic manager in 2005. Promoted to artistic producer, Smoot handled immigration procedures for Ravinia artists, booked the kids concerts and worked on productions like Leonard Bernstein's "Mass," which aired on PBS in May.

Former Ravinia CEO Welz Kauffman recalled Smoot's sense of humor was especially welcome during a crisis.

"I will always value his calm and collegiality and attention to detail in these stressful situations," Kauffman said in a prepared statement. "Even when they sometimes resulted in the ridiculous, we could laugh, we could smile, and we could remember a job ultimately well-done."

The Smoot family asked that contributions be made to the Stephen R. Smoot Endowment to support Ravinia's Reach Teach Play education programs. For information on contributing, call (847) 266-5461 or email donors@ravinia.org.