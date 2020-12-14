Race for Mount Prospect mayor pitting three village board colleagues

From left, William Grossi, Paul Hoefert and Colleen Saccotelli are candidates for Mount Prospect mayor in the April 6, 2021, consolidated election.

The race for Mount Prospect mayor in next year's election will pit three veteran village leaders more accustomed to working together than against one another.

Trustees Paul Hoefert, Colleen Saccotelli and William Grossi filed nominating petitions Monday to run for the office, each hoping to replace Arlene Juracek as the village's top elected official. Juracek announced this summer she would not seek a third term.

Hoefert, a village trustee since 1991, is a banker who bills himself as a fiscal conservative. When he declared his candidacy, he said economic development is key for the village.

"It's how we control the tax load upon the individual taxpayer by creating economic development, which produces revenues for the village," he said.

Hoefert has been a staunch proponent of soliciting citizen input on key issues, such as with November's advisory referendum on recreational marijuana sales.

Saccotelli, who holds a bachelor's in political science from DePaul University and a master's in international affairs from American University, said she brings a fresh perspective to the board.

A trustee since 2015, Saccotelli said her focus would be on increasing community outreach, reinvigorating economic development initiatives and seeking more representative participation from residents in village meetings, events and commissions.

"Dedication, adaptive leadership and foresight are needed to ensure that our community thrives for years to come," she said in the announcement of her candidacy.

Grossi, an attorney and village trustee since 2017, has vowed to adhere to the village's strategic plan.

Randhurst Village would be a major focus for his administration, as would continued downtown redevelopment, to boost the village's tax base and provide tax savings for residents.

He's also spoken out against proposals to defund police.

"The village has procedures in place that identify the best candidates for each position and identify those currently employed who need to be disciplined or removed from their posts," he said when he announced his plans to run for village president.

Two candidates filed for seats on the Mount Prospect board, also: Terri Gens and Peggy Pissarreck. Three trustee seats will be on the ballot.