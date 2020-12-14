Illinois reports 103 more COVID-19 deaths, 7,214 new cases

Thousands of vials of the COVID-19 vaccine likes this one developed by BioNTech and Pfizer are being deployed throughout the country after emergency use was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the weekend. Associated Press file photo/Dec. 1

Vials of COVID-19 vaccines are making their way to health care providers throughout the country after emergency use authorization was granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the weekend.

Meanwhile, public health officials in Illinois today announced 103 more residents have died from the respiratory disease, while another 7,214 new cases were also diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll to 14,394 since the outbreak began, with 856,118 Illinois residents who have been infected by the virus as well.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is also reporting the state's infection rate is at 8.7%, based on a seven-day average. That number is calculated by dividing the number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed over seven days by the total tests processed.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped to 4,951, the first time the number of patients has been below 5,000 since Nov. 9.