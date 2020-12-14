 

First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Illinois

  • Thousands of vials of the COVID-19 vaccine likes this one developed by BioNTech and Pfizer are being deployed throughout the country after emergency use was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the weekend.

    Thousands of vials of the COVID-19 vaccine likes this one developed by BioNTech and Pfizer are being deployed throughout the country after emergency use was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the weekend. Associated Press file photo/Dec. 1

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 12/14/2020 1:27 PM

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday afternoon that the state's first 43,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived at the state's distribution location.

The doses will be delivered to regional coordination centers where they will be picked up by local health departments to begin distributing to health care workers, state officials said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Cook County, Lake County and Chicago health departments also received shipment of doses, as well as health departments in downstate St. Clair and Madison counties.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to the vaccine over the weekend.

Meanwhile, public health officials in Illinois today announced 103 more residents have died from the respiratory disease, while another 7,214 new cases were also diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll to 14,394 since the outbreak began, with 856,118 Illinois residents who have been infected by the virus as well.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is also reporting the state's infection rate is at 8.7%, based on a seven-day average. That number is calculated by dividing the number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed over seven days by the total tests processed.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped to 4,951, the first time the number of patients has been below 5,000 since Nov. 9.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 