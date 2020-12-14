First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Illinois

Thousands of vials of the COVID-19 vaccine likes this one developed by BioNTech and Pfizer are being deployed throughout the country after emergency use was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the weekend. Associated Press file photo/Dec. 1

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday afternoon that the state's first 43,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived at the state's distribution location.

The doses will be delivered to regional coordination centers where they will be picked up by local health departments to begin distributing to health care workers, state officials said.

Cook County, Lake County and Chicago health departments also received shipment of doses, as well as health departments in downstate St. Clair and Madison counties.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to the vaccine over the weekend.

Meanwhile, public health officials in Illinois today announced 103 more residents have died from the respiratory disease, while another 7,214 new cases were also diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll to 14,394 since the outbreak began, with 856,118 Illinois residents who have been infected by the virus as well.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is also reporting the state's infection rate is at 8.7%, based on a seven-day average. That number is calculated by dividing the number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed over seven days by the total tests processed.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped to 4,951, the first time the number of patients has been below 5,000 since Nov. 9.