 

Believe Project: $100 to help mental health agency

 
Daily Herald report
Posted12/14/2020 5:30 AM

Today's winner of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Mary Dziagwa of Prospect Heights.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Let's give nonprofit NAMI-CCNS (National Alliance on Mental Illness Cook County North Suburban) a Believe Project gift! NAMI is dedicated to improving the lives of not only those experiencing mental illness but also their families and others who care about them."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
$100 to widow raising two boys
Related Article
$100 to widow raising two boys
 
$100 to help friend mourning the loss of her husband
Related Article
$100 to help friend mourning the loss of her husband
 
$100 to help family with medical bills
Related Article
$100 to help family with medical bills
 
Believe Project: $100 to a woman who helps mothers
Related Article
Believe Project: $100 to a woman who helps mothers
 
Believe Project: $100 to group supporting veterans, active military
Related Article
Believe Project: $100 to group supporting veterans, active military
 
$100 to help couple with medical expenses
Related Article
$100 to help couple with medical expenses
 
$100 to help 'very overwhelmed' sister
Related Article
$100 to help 'very overwhelmed' sister
 
$100 to donate to two priests in Batavia
Related Article
$100 to donate to two priests in Batavia
 
Believe Project: $100 to help woman struggling financially
Related Article
Believe Project: $100 to help woman struggling financially
 
Believe Project: $100 to help grieving couple receive some help and recover
Related Article
Believe Project: $100 to help grieving couple receive some help and recover
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 