Believe Project: $100 to help mental health agency
Posted12/14/2020 5:30 AM
Today's winner of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Mary Dziagwa of Prospect Heights.
Here is an excerpt of her story:
"Let's give nonprofit NAMI-CCNS (National Alliance on Mental Illness Cook County North Suburban) a Believe Project gift! NAMI is dedicated to improving the lives of not only those experiencing mental illness but also their families and others who care about them."
• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.
