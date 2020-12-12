 

Pedestrian struck and killed in Arlington Heights

  • Daily Herald stock image

 
By Mary Chappell
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 12/12/2020 11:07 PM

Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Arlington Heights Saturday evening.

Arlington Heights police and fire were called to the 1300 block of East Rand Road about 6 p.m., according to a news release from the police department.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A preliminary investigation shows that a large white International box truck was driving in the inside lane of northwestbound Rand Road from Thomas Street when it struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the road at a point with no crosswalk, police said.

Crews found the pedestrian unresponsive with significant traumatic injuries, police said, and paramedics determined that the pedestrian was "beyond medical assistance." A local emergency physician pronounced the person dead via telemetry, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Cook County medical examiner for Sunday.

Rand Road between Dryden and Thomas was closed during the investigation Saturday evening, police said.

Police are investigating the crash, and the pedestrian won't be identified until the family is notified, police said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 