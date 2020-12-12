Pedestrian struck and killed in Arlington Heights

Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Arlington Heights Saturday evening.

Arlington Heights police and fire were called to the 1300 block of East Rand Road about 6 p.m., according to a news release from the police department.

A preliminary investigation shows that a large white International box truck was driving in the inside lane of northwestbound Rand Road from Thomas Street when it struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the road at a point with no crosswalk, police said.

Crews found the pedestrian unresponsive with significant traumatic injuries, police said, and paramedics determined that the pedestrian was "beyond medical assistance." A local emergency physician pronounced the person dead via telemetry, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Cook County medical examiner for Sunday.

Rand Road between Dryden and Thomas was closed during the investigation Saturday evening, police said.

Police are investigating the crash, and the pedestrian won't be identified until the family is notified, police said.