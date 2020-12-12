Mundelein veteran, 80, produces newsletter to help other vets

Vietnam veteran Allan Ayers paid respect to his late friend and fellow service member, Alfred Lyon, in Arlington National Cemetery as part of a 2018 Honor Flight. Courtesy of Allan Ayers

Vietnam War veteran Allan Ayers of Mundelein is responsible for the Lake County Veterans Assistance Commission's online newsletter and joined its board in November of 2020.

Veterans Allan Ayers, right, and Allen Lynch took part in a 2018 Honor Flight to Washington, D. C., to see war memorials and to visit Arlington National Cemetery. Courtesy of Allan Ayers

Vietnam War veteran Allan Ayers of Mundelein has been busy in his efforts to help other veterans for nearly a decade.

Ayers recently joined the board of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Lake County, even though the former Marine turned 80 in November. And for the past six years, Ayers has been churning out the organization's monthly online newsletter for upward of 2,500 veterans.

"(Ayers') newsletter is not just read in the county, but it's read in Springfield and Chicago," said Michael Peck, vice chair of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Advisory Council. "It provides the latest information on what's happening with veterans' benefits."

Ayers is also on the board of the Allen J. Lynch Medal of Honor Veterans Foundation. The Gurnee-based nonprofit's mission is to provide assistance to veterans and service members through financial support via grants for other veterans service organizations.

"I've known Allan for several years and have been continuously amazed at his energy in volunteering," said Allen J. Lynch, president of the foundation. "Allan served not only his country in time of war, but has continued to serve since being separated from the United States Marine Corps. I'm proud to call Allan a friend."

Lynch complimented Ayers for also volunteering his time in retirement as an AARP tax aide and with the Northern Illinois Food Bank. And in non-coronavirus times, Ayers said he enjoys volunteering as a tour guide for the Chicago Greeter and Open House Chicago programs.

"I'm kind of reaching the point where I'm giving as much as I can give," Ayers said. "I think I have the right to slow down a little bit."

Ayers said he has felt a drive to give back to the community throughout his life. Ayers mentioned mentoring high school students from Chicago's West Side and volunteering with Willow Creek Community Church's Public Action to Deliver Shelter (PADS) program for two decades.

But Ayers initially had a reluctance to get involved with veterans organizations. Ayers credits it to his relatively cushy experience during the Vietnam War, where he had an office job as a computer specialist at a supply depot. The only time Ayers said he felt in harm's way was one weekend when rockets were fired at the base.

"At a gut level, I don't feel like I was in the same Vietnam as the combat warriors," Ayers said. "One of the reasons I choose most of the time to do the backroom volunteer stuff is because I don't feel I'm qualified to do the peer-to-peer work because I didn't have the same experience."

But Lynch and Peck said that Ayers' volunteer work on behalf of veterans has been vital and helpful.

Lynch highlighted Ayers' volunteer work with McHenry-based TLS Veterans (Transitional Living Services), a nonprofit that assists veterans to find employment, housing and other services.

And Peck praised Ayers' newsletter for its timeliness. For example, Peck said Ayers recently featured a news item that found that veterans who die from COVID-19 sometimes do not have their military service listed on their death certificates. That can complicate family survivors receiving benefits.

"Allan is Lake County's great veterans communicator," Peck said. "The time and effort that Allan puts into his monthly newsletter for the Veterans Assistance Commission provides veterans and veterans' families with the information needed to understand the veterans system."