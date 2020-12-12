Aurora man charged with strangling woman to death
Updated 12/12/2020 12:58 PM
An Aurora man has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of strangling a woman to death Wednesday.
Bail was set at $3 million Saturday for Getzuri Arellano, 21.
Authorities allege he strangled 20-year-old Natalie Jimenez of Aurora, during an argument.
Arellano's next court appearance is Dec. 18.
If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Arellano lives in the 1100 block of Indian Avenue.
No further details on the crime were immediately available.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.