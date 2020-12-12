 

Aurora man charged with strangling woman

An Aurora man has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of strangling a woman Wednesday.

Bail was set at $3 million Saturday for Getzuri Arellano, 21.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Authorities allege he strangled 20-year-old Natalie Jimenez of Aurora, during an argument.

Arellano's next court appearance is Dec. 18.

If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Arellano lives in the 1100 block of Indian Avenue.

No further details on the crime were immediately available.

