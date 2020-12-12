$100 to help friend mourning the loss of her husband

Today's winner of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Maureen DeFilippo of Mount Prospect.

DeFilippo wants to give the money to her friend. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"My dear friend of about 60 years lost her husband a few weeks ago after having cared for him with Parkinson's disease for several years. Now she is alone as her kids live in other states and one is in Europe.

"The $100 bill would be such a thrill after this devastating year ending with the loss of her husband. I'd like to think this would perk her up enough for a new shot emotionally to make next year better!"

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.