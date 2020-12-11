Winter Wonderfest opens at Barrington High School

Winter Wonderfest opened Friday night with vehicles following a course around Barrington High School.

About 250 students and 100 staff members took part in the production, which features live student performances and a whole lot of holiday lights and runs through Sunday in the parking lot.

Students perform in 30-minute slots on five stages, with soloists, string quartets and various other groups doing tunes. The event also showcases the talents of technical theater students who normally work behind the scenes. The school is decked out with two lights shows, dozens of small holiday trees and a nearly 20-foot tree with about 2,000 lights.

Tickets are $25 per car at app.arts-people.com/index.php? ticketing=d220. Proceeds will cover expenses such as equipment rental, with the remainder going to the fine arts department for future events.

The entrance is off Hart Road, where the SweetSpot store offers packaged treats and hot chocolate. People are invited to bring donations of canned food and winter coats that will go to local nonprofits.