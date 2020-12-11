Two girls killed, four injured in Ingleside fire
Updated 12/11/2020 6:19 AM
Two girls have died after a house fire in Ingleside Thursday night, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.
Four adults were also seriously injured, fire officials told ABC 7 Chicago.
The victims are eight and five years old. Authorities have not released their identities.
