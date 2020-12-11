Two girls killed, five other people injured in Ingleside fire

Despite firefighters' rescue attempts, two girls were killed in a house fire late Thursday in Ingleside.

Firefighters repeatedly tried to reach the 8- and 5-year-old girls inside the buring house on the 35700 block of North Hunt Avenue, but crews couldn't get to them, Fox Lake Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Edward Lescher said.

Five other family members were injured in the fire, too. No firefighters were hurt.

The victims' identities haven't been released by authorities. But friends mourned for them Friday. Balloons, roses and stuffed bears were left at a wooden fence in front of the two-story home.

The blaze was reported about 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

"When we arrived at the scene we could see the house fully involved, fire on the first floor and fire on the second floor," Lescher said. "There were three victims in the front yard suffering from smoke inhalation and a male with significant burns."

About 50 firefighters from 10 area departments battled the flames, which left the house a total loss.

One resident told firefighters there was another adult female inside, as well as the two young girls.

Lescher said firefighters made entry through the back door of the house and were able to find the woman about 10 to 15 feet from the door.

Firefighters tried to move deeper into the home but were driven back by smoke and flames.

"We tried to go back in to get a second attempt and just couldn't go inside, so we had to switch to a defensive operation," Lescher said.

Lescher said they sent a crew in again a few minutes later, only to find that part of the second floor had collapsed onto the first floor.

"We went in six additional times to try and get to the kids while still fighting the fire," Lescher said.

Once firefighters had the blaze under control and were able to safely make entry to the second floor, they found the older girl's body in a bedroom and the younger girl's body in a hallway, he said.

Four adults were taken to nearby hospitals. Two were transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for treatment of severe burns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The state fire marshal is taking part in the investigation.

Firefighters and investigators had not located any smoke detectors in the home, Lescher said.

Autopsies on the girls who died are scheduled to be conducted today, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said.

Daily Herald staff writers Russell Lissau and Joe Lewnard contributed to this report.