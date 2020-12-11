Mother and daughter from Northbrook charged in Palatine burglary

A mother and daughter from Northbrook have been charged with burglarizing a home in Palatine where one of them had a cleaning job in 2018, police said Friday in a news release.

Bond was set at $5,000 for Olga Torres-Rojas, 44, and at $30,000 for Fanny Herrera-Torres, 27, both of the 4000 block of Evergreen Lane, police said.

A woman who lives on the 200 block of West Prestwick Street reported to Palatine police on Nov. 21 that she had noticed that some of her gold jewelry and other personal items were missing. The woman told police she had hired Herrera-Torres to clean her home in 2018, then learned in September of 2020 that another local police department had arrested her on a residential burglary charge.

She told police that acquaintances who also employed Herrera-Torres said they were missing personal property and confronted her. Herrera-Torres said it was possible one of her employees might have taken the property, police said.

An investigation found that Olga Torres-Rojas, who also cleans homes, had pawned some of the victim's jewelry in Chicago, police said. Both women admitted to taking the victim's jewelry and pawning the items, and the daughter also admitted to taking gift cards, police said.

Their next court appearance is Jan. 12 in Rolling Meadows.