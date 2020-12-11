'Cheer' star from Naperville indicted on new charges

"Cheer" star Jerry Harris faces several new criminal charges in an indictment made public Friday afternoon.

Harris, who is from Naperville, is charged with child pornography and sex crimes involving four victims in the new seven-count indictment that alleges misconduct in Illinois, Florida and Texas. The indictment was released publicly by attorneys for two of Harris' accusers.

Though Harris was originally charged with one count of production of child pornography, the feds have hinted more charges could come. They said Harris sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy in a public bathroom, tried to persuade another minor to engage in oral sex at cheerleading events, solicited a third for sex and admitted having five to 10 victims in all.

The new indictment does not appear to charge Harris with the sexual assault of the 15-year-old boy.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Heather McShain ordered Harris, 21, held behind bars in October, finding the evidence against him "overwhelmingly supports detention" and suggests he would be a danger to the community if released.

