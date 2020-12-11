$100 to help family with medical bills

Today's winner of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Jeff Gallichio of Des Plaines.

He wants to give the money to a friend of his daughter. Here is an excerpt of his story:

"Cherrie was hospitalized for seven months about a year and a half ago. During that time, she experienced memory loss and lost her ability to speak. She also lost complete function of her body. Through physical, occupational, and speech therapy, she has regained some function in her body ...

"With a mountain of medical bills and regular life expenses for a family, it has become a struggle to maintain their daily living. I know that receiving $100 through the Believe Project will help make their Christmas a bit brighter, especially for their two young children."

