Suspect in 1999 Des Plaines slaying captured in Mexico, brought back to U.S. for trial

Luis Rodriguez-Mena has been named a suspect in the 1999 killing of a Des Plaines woman. Police and the FBI plan to announce a breakthrough in the case today.

A 12-year international manhunt for the suspect in the 1999 slaying of a Des Plaines woman has ended with the man's capture in Mexico and return to the United States to face trial, police and FBI officials announced today.

Luis Rodriguez-Mena, formerly of Des Plaines, has been wanted since 2008, a year after a relative came forward with information linking him to the killing.

He's suspected in the November 1999 stabbing death of United Airlines flight attendant Young Kavila. Her body was discovered by her roommate on the kitchen floor of their first-floor unit in the Colonial Park Apartments.

Rodriguez-Mena lived across the street from the victim in the Clayton Court Apartment complex. He fled to Mexico with his then-girlfriend the day after the murder, police said.

He was identified as a suspect after a relative told police in 2007 that Rodriguez-Mena had bragged about the murder and threatened to kill anyone who gave him up.

Police later tracked down Rodriguez-Mena's former girlfriend, who they said had been battered and held hostage by him and his family members until she escaped years later with their baby son. She subsequently left Mexico and returned to Chicago.

A DNA test of the couple's child revealed blood found at the murder scene was Rodriguez-Mena's, police have said.

Rodriguez-Mena was seen in March 2011 in Chicago, spying on his son, police said.

The murder was featured on an episode of the television show "America's Most Wanted" in 2012.