Police: Man, woman found shot in Beach Park garage were murdered

Lake County sheriff's police believe the man and woman found shot dead inside a Beach Park garage late Tuesday were murdered and are investigating the case as a double homicide.

Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said detectives investigated other possibilities, including murder-suicide, but now believe both were murder victims. The case remains under intense investigation, he added.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified the man Thursday as Carlos Rafael Rodas Perez, 52, and the woman as Mercedes Rodas, 49. Banek said they were husband and wife and lived at the home in which they were found dead.

Banek's office performed autopsies on the couple Thursday morning and concluded they both died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The couple was found in the garage of their home on the 10000 block of West Wadsworth Road at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday. Attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful, and the two were pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to call sheriff's detectives at (847) 377-4000 or make an anonymous tip at lakecountycrimestoppers.com.