Illinois records 196 more COVID-19 deaths, another 11,101 infections

Nurses in the intensive care unit at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview help each other with their personal protective equipment at the outset of the pandemic. Photo courtesy of Jon Hillenbrand/April 22

State health officials announced today that 196 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 with 11,101 new cases of the disease diagnosed as well.

That brings the state's death toll to 13,861 since the outbreak began and 823,531 residents have contracted the disease, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

The state's seven-day average infection rate is at 9.5%, continuing a pattern of decline in recent days. It peaked during the current case surge at 13.2% on Nov. 13.

Hospitalizations dropped Wednesday with 5,138 patients being treated for COVID-19 in the state's hospitals. That's almost 150 fewer than the day before. Of those hospitalized, 1,081 were being treated in intensive care, a decline of almost 100 fewer ICU patients than the day before.