Illinois COVID-19 infection rate, hospitalizations continue to decline

Nurses in the intensive care unit at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview help each other with their personal protective equipment at the outset of the pandemic. Photo courtesy of Jon Hillenbrand/April 22

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker remained hopeful Thursday that a decline in the seven-day average infection rate and in hospitalizations foretell a lasting trend for the state in its battle against the spread of COVID-19.

"I was hopeful that some of the recent early improvement in our COVID leading indicators would continue, and I'm glad to say we've yet to see a reversal in our progress that would dash that hope," the governor said at his daily media briefing. "Though, again, we are not out of the Thanksgiving surge period yet."

The state's seven-day average infection rate dipped again for the fourth straight day to 9.5%, and remains below 10% for the third straight day, which hasn't happened since early November.

The state's seven-day average infection rate peaked during the current case surge at 13.2% on Nov. 13.

After three days of modest hospitalization increases, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 146 fewer patients in the state's hospitals Wednesday. The 5,138 people hospitalized statewide is the lowest number since Nov. 10, according to IDPH figures.

"We're also hundreds below our overall pandemic record," Pritzker said.

At its peak during the current surge, hospitals statewide reported 6,175 patients on Nov. 20.

But hospitalizations are a lagging indicator of the spread of the disease. It could be a few more days or even a couple weeks before state health officials know whether Thanksgiving gatherings caused a spike in cases.

Also Thursday, the state reported 196 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 with 11,101 new cases of the disease diagnosed, as well.

That brings the state's death toll to 13,861 since the outbreak began and 823,531 residents have contracted the disease, according to IDPH records.

Health experts are urging everyone to avoid holiday gatherings to help ensure another wave of the virus doesn't hit the U.S. Thursday marked the start of Hanukkah.

"Only when people adjust their personal behaviors with the masks and the distancing and avoiding gatherings, combined with vaccinations, will we get to the end of this pandemic and get to our normal way of living," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "I urge you not to plan any end-of-the-year parties or holiday parties in large gatherings," Ezike said. "Start planning for the end-of-the-pandemic party for next year."

Ezike said hospitals are still under threat of being overwhelmed if cases surge again. Many hospitals have fewer than 20% of beds available.

Of those currently hospitalized, 1,081 are being treated in intensive care, nearly 100 fewer than were in ICUs the day before. It's also the fewest number of patients in intensive care since Nov. 14, according to IDPH records.