Report: Man, woman found fatally shot in Beach Park garage

Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Beach Park garage Tuesday night, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies found a man and woman in a garage behind a home on the 10000-block of Wadsworth Road around 9:40 p.m. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies and dogs searched the area, but did not find anything, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 847-377-4000.

Full report at abc7chicago.com.