Lake County rolls out website to help residents get registered for COVID-19 vaccine

Lake County residents can start registering for COVID-19 vaccines, officials said Wednesday, as deaths from the virus statewide grew by about 28% in a week.

New COVID-19 cases reached 8,256 Wednesday with an additional 179 people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The seven-day average of deaths from COVID-19 is about 148 people compared to nearly 116 deaths a day from Thanksgiving (Nov. 26) to Dec. 2.

The news comes with the Food and Drug Administration poised to potentially approve a Pfizer Inc. vaccine Thursday, triggering distribution among health care workers in the coming days.

On Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department debuted an AllVax website that lets people register for shots, receive notifications and schedule appointments.

"This portal is a huge advance in being able to reduce infections and restore our communities, and we encourage all residents do their part -- get registered on the portal and get vaccinated," Health Informatics Director Jefferson McMillan-Wilhoit said,

Once vaccines are approved, long-term care residents, first-responders, essential workers and people with underlying conditions will be prioritized.

The general public is expected to receive vaccines later in 2021.

When a Lake County resident registers, they'll be asked to list their risk factors for COVID-19, health department spokeswoman Hannah Goering said. "If they have none, they would be prioritized with the general public at a later date. They will receive an email when a vaccine is available to them if they are registered for the system."

Lake County residents will be able to get shots at county clinics, private medical practices and pharmacies, officials said.

There were 5,284 COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals as of Tuesday night, the fourth day of an incremental rise in hospitalizations although lower than the seven-day average of 5,324. The 28-day average is 5,713, which includes eight days of the state's highest COVID-19 patient numbers ever with tallies in the 6,000s.

The state's case test positivity rate stands at 9.6% based on a seven-day average, reflecting a two-day dip below 10% for the first time in a month.

Total caseloads since the pandemic began are at 812,430 and deaths are at 13,666.

Labs processed 92,737 tests in the last 24 hours.