Illinois reports 179 COVID-19 deaths, 8,256 new cases
Updated 12/9/2020 12:19 PM
New cases of COVID-19 reached 8,256 Wednesday with 179 people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state's case test positivity rate stands at 9.6% based on a seven-day average, reflecting a two-day dip below 10%.
Illinois hospitals were treating 5,284 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday night.
Total caseloads since the pandemic began are at 812,430 and deaths are at 13,666.
Labs processed 92,737 tests in the last 24 hours.
