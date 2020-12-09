 

Illinois reports 179 COVID-19 deaths, 8,256 new cases

  • The state's case test positivity rate stands at 9.6% based on a seven-day average, reflecting a two-day dip below 10%.

Updated 12/9/2020 12:19 PM

New cases of COVID-19 reached 8,256 Wednesday with 179 people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The state's case test positivity rate stands at 9.6% based on a seven-day average, reflecting a two-day dip below 10%.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Illinois hospitals were treating 5,284 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday night.

Total caseloads since the pandemic began are at 812,430 and deaths are at 13,666.

Labs processed 92,737 tests in the last 24 hours.

