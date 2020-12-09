Feder: ABC 7's Terrell Brown hosts 'Living While Black'

Terrell Brown, morning news anchor at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, spent days inside the South Shore home of Tierra and Jermaine Muhammad, where they raised five children in a neighborhood of crime and violence.

The result is "Our Chicago: Living While Black," a half-hour special airing at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

"I was with the Muhammad family from sunup to sundown," said Brown, who doubles as host and producer of the segment. "I learned how they played the hand they were given, and navigated tough circumstances to find solid footing and success.

"I didn't want to narrate or get in the way of their truth. This is their story and I wanted them to tell it in their own words."

The ABC 7 special also reports on the struggle for health care services in Chicago's most underserved neighborhoods.

