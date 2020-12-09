Believe Project: $100 to group supporting veterans, active military

Today's winner of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Tia Prince Srachta of St. Charles.

Srachta wants to give the money to Zoeie Kreiner and her organization Support Over Stigma.

"It's a wonderful nonprofit dedicated to providing help and resources to active duty military, veterans, first responders and their families," Srachta wrote. "She spends hours upon hours working to help families. Her organization would use the $100 to help more families and deployed military."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.