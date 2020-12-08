Police: Clerk shot would-be robbers in Round Lake Beach

Police are searching for the two accomplices of a pair of would-be robbers who were shot during a confrontation with convenience store employees in Round Lake Beach late Monday.

Police said a man and a woman entered the convenience store on the 1000 block of Fairfield Road about 10:45 p.m. Monday and ordered employees behind the counter at gunpoint.

One employee was able to "access a firearm" and shot several rounds at the pair, striking both of them, police said.

The pair fled the store and jumped into the back of a getaway vehicle where a driver and another passenger were waiting.

The car sped away from the scene but stopped at a dead-end road nearby. At that point, the passenger and driver fled on foot, leaving their injured accomplices behind, according to police.

Officers later found the injured pair and had them transported to a hospital in Libertyville. Their conditions were not disclosed by police Tuesday.

Police have not been able to locate the other suspects despite the use of a police dog to assist the search.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.