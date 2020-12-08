Police: Clerk shoots would-be robbers in Round Lake Beach

Police are searching for the two accomplices of a pair of would-be robbers who were shot during a confrontation with convenience store employees in Round Lake Beach late Monday, according to police.

Police officials said at about 10:45 p.m. Monday, a male suspect and a female suspect entered the convenience store on the 1000 block of Fairfield Road.

Police said the couple ordered employees behind the counter at gunpoint, but one employee was able to "access a firearm" and shot several rounds at the suspects, striking both of them.

The pair fled the store, jumped into the back of a getaway vehicle where a driver and another passenger were waiting. The car sped away from the scene, but stopped at a dead end road not much further away. At that point, the passenger and driver fled on foot leaving their injured accomplices behind.

Police ultimately found the injured pair and had them transported to a hospital in Libertyville. Their conditions are unknown.

Police have not been able to locate the other suspects despite the use of a police dog to assist in finding them.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.