Driver charged with DUI after striking Bartlett police vehicle

A Bartlett police vehicle pulled over for a traffic stop Monday night was struck by another vehicle Monday night. It's the second time in less than two weeks, and fourth time in the last year, that's happened, police said. Courtesy of Bartlett Police Department

Bartlett police Monday night arrested a Chicago man on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of drugs and driving with a suspended license after he reportedly struck the rear of an unoccupied police vehicle that was engaged in a traffic stop.

Kenyatta S. Cage, 48, also was cited for failure to yield when approaching a parked emergency vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lighting for having only one headlamp, police said.

According to police, Bartlett officers were conducting a traffic stop at about 8:20 p.m. on eastbound Lake Street near Red Oak Drive when one of their unoccupied marked vehicles was rear-ended by a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Cage.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, authorities said.

Illinois State Police and the Carol Stream Police Department assisted Bartlett officers with the investigation of the crash.

Cage was released on a $3,000 individual bond and assigned a Jan. 15 court date at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.

This was the second time in less than two weeks that a Bartlett police vehicle was struck during a traffic stop, and the fourth time since December 2019.

Police remind motorists to pay attention and obey "Scott's Law" to help keep police officers and other first responders safe. Under "Scott's Law," a vehicle is required to proceed with caution and change lanes if possible when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle with its flashing lights activated.